Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arcosa by 38.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.4 %

ACA opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

