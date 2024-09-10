Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,714,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,355 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $35,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.