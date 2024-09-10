Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 174 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $360.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.00.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

