Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $235.10.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

