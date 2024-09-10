Asset Dedication LLC Acquires New Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 98.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $52,805.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

