Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

