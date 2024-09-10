Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

BABA opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

