Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 229.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,107 shares of company stock valued at $41,431,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

