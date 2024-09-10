Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,562,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,478,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $48,035,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $466.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.