Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
