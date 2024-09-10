Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2,807.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 153,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.9% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 42.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.5% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

SHEL stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

