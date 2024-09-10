Asset Dedication LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

