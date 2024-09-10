Asset Dedication LLC Invests $56,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Brookfield alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 4.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.84.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.