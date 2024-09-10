Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

