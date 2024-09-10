Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3,666.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

