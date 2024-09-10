Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

