Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after purchasing an additional 731,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,728,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

