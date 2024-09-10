Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

