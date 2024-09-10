Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Rollins Financial increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 57,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 660,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $70.91.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

