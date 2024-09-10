Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
HACK stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
