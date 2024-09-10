Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 394 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,098 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,307. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

