Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 453 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 101,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $42.54.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

