Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

