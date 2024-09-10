Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $781.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

