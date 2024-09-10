Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.