Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $592.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

