Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

