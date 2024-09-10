Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $268,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JCPB opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

