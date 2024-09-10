Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $360,000 Investment in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,979,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 193,735 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $659.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

