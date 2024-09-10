Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

