Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 10 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,124.02 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,094.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,069.54. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.