Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,787 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,393,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

