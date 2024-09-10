Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 5,781 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $868,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,649 shares of company stock worth $21,526,716 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.