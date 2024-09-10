Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,670 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

LAMR stock opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

