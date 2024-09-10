Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 426,594 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 136,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

