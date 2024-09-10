Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Read Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.