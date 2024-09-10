Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,161,013 shares of company stock worth $129,356,749. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

