Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.