Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

