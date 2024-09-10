Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,204 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 276,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 21,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $438.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

