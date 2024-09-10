Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 210,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 316.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 21.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

