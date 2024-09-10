Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $113.85

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 113.20 ($1.48). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 603,788 shares changing hands.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.16. The firm has a market cap of £340.78 million, a P/E ratio of -446.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.