Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.4% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 184,291 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

