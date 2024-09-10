Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.00

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.24), with a volume of 74453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.90 ($1.24).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.19. The stock has a market cap of £664.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is -1,923.08%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

