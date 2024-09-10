Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

