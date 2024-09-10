Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

NYSE:GEV opened at $201.81 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $204.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

