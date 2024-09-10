Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

