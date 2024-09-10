Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 71 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.