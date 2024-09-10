Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,852 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $98.85.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
