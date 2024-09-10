Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Relx alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 185.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $12,255,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.